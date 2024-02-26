Ruto, Raila Meet At Museveni’s Home In Uganda

President William Ruto and Azimio La Umoja Coalition leader Raila Odinga met with Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni on Monday in his Kisozi country home.

Photos of the two political rivals showed them conversing with Uganda’s leader while walking with canes in hand, Museveni’s famous Ankole cows grazing in the background.

The two flew to Museveni’s rural home from

Kampala in government choppers. They had left Nairobi separately to Kampala then were picked up to Museveni’s rural home for the talks.

Ruto said the meeting focused on critical issues affecting Kenya and Uganda, such as energy and petroleum.

“Had the pleasure of meeting President at his Kisozi country home in Uganda. We discussed critical issues that affect our two countries such as energy and petroleum,” President Ruto said.

“Kenya and Uganda are committed to the deepening of the long-established diplomatic and economic ties between our two countries.”

According to Ruto, Kenya and Uganda’s ties are part of a larger plan that will bring all seven East African Community nations closer to forming the East African Political Federation.

Also Read: Ruto Off To Namibia For Memorial Service For Late President Hage Geingob

He said they also discussed Odinga’s declared candidacy for the Africa Union Commission chairmanship.

Museveni welcomed the two leaders in an update on his social media accounts, stating that their discussions focused on mutual issues that both countries face.

“I was happy to meet President Ruto and Rt. Hon. Odinga this afternoon at my farm in Kisozi. We discussed issues of mutual interest between our two countries. I welcome them,” Museveni said.

The candidacy of Odinga for the position will change politics in the country on both factions.