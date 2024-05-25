Ruto Reappoints Ex-Supreme Court Judge Jackton Ojwang as EPRA Board Chair

President William Ruto has reappointed retired Supreme Court judge Jackton Ojwang as the Chairman of the Board of Directors for the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA).

His appointment is effective May 24, 2024.

“I, William Samoei Ruto, President of the Republic of Kenya and Commander-in-Chief of the Defence Forces, re-appoint Jackton Ojwang as the Chairperson of the Board of Directors of the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority,” a Gazette Notice dated May 24, 2024 reads.

Ojwang will serve in the role for four years.

He was first appointed as Chairman of EPRA’s Board of Directors by former President Uhuru Kenyatta on May 12, 2020, for a four-year term that ended on May 12, 2024.

Ojwang, a retired judge of the Supreme Court of Kenya, has 45 years of experience in the legal profession.

Ojwang had an illustrious 17-year career in the judiciary. He was first appointed a High Court judge in 2003 and then elevated to the Supreme Court in 2011 as one of the key seven judges of the newly created apex court.

President Ruto also appointed former Nairobi Speaker Benson Mutura Kang’ara as the Chairperson of the Board of Nairobi Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (NAMATA).

Mutura will serve for three years effective May 24.

Pwani University’s Prof Said Rajab was named Chairperson of the National Commission for the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO).

He will serve for three years with effect from May 24.