Ruto Reshuffles Cabinet, Soipan and Duale Reassigned

President William Ruto has made further changes to his cabinet.

In a communiqué read in Parliament by National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula on Tuesday, the head of state has shuffled Aden Duale and Soipan Tuya.

The two are among the six cabinet secretaries who made a comeback two weeks after Dr Ruto dissolved cabinet.

Last Friday, the head of state had Soipan return to the Ministry of Environment and Duale to the Defence docket.

But in his communiqué, Wetangula said Soipan is the cabinet nominee for the Defence ministry and Duale the Environment ministry.

Shortly after the announcement, the former Garissa Township MP thanked the president for moving him to the Environment docket.

“I am Grateful to President William Ruto for reassigning me from the Defence Ministry to the Ministry of Environment, Climate Change, and Forestry,” he posted on X.

Duale said that he is looking forward to “ensuring focus is on sustainable environmental management, combating climate change, and promoting reforestation and conservation efforts”.

“Indeed, ‘And it may be that you dislike a thing which is good for you and that you like a thing which is bad for you. Allah knows, but you do not know’.”