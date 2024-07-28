Ruto Reveals Why He Fired And Hired Back Some Of CSs

President William Ruto has revealed why he fired and rehired some of his cabinet secretaries.

Speaking at a Town Hall in Mombasa, Ruto explained that he dismissed the entire cabinet to make a fresh start and set new terms and conditions for those rehired.

“I’ve seen many people ask why I dismissed the whole cabinet and hired some of them back. It was necessary to have a fresh start,” said President Ruto.

“Even those that I have given another opportunity to serve in the cabinet must now know that this is new. We may have been friends, but the terms are different.”

Ruto emphasized his desire for an administration with a broader representation of Kenya.

He clarified that choosing cabinet secretaries from the opposition did not create a coalition government.

Instead, he noted that both coalitions shared similar manifestos, which could be pursued together more easily.

The president reiterated that he consulted deeply before deciding on cabinet secretary nominees, pending vetting by Parliament.

The reshuffle includes the reappointment of six cabinet secretaries:

Former Interior CS Kindiki Kithure and Defence CS Aden Duale will continue in their roles.

Alice Wahome remains the CS for Lands, Public Works, Housing & Urban Development.

Soipan Tura continues as CS for the Ministry of Environment, Climate Change, and Forestry.

Chirchir Davis moves to the Ministry of Roads and Transport, previously held by Kipchumba Murkomen.

Rebecca Miano will assume the role of Attorney General.

However, there was a notable swap: Duale and Soipan switched roles.