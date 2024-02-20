Ruto Rocks a Sh1.9 Million Fredo Ferrucci Leather Jacket as Tough Economy Bites

President William Ruto has been known for his fashionable outfits ever since he took office in 2022.

He has been seen wearing Kaunda suits and expensive belts. During a Cabinet retreat in Naivasha, after coming back from Ethiopia, the President made a bold fashion statement by donning a black leather jacket worth Sh1.9 million.

The jacket was made of authentic python leather by Fredo Ferruci and cost $13450 (Sh1,943,525).

Despite the tough economic times that Kenyans are currently facing, the President has developed a liking for some of the most expensive brands in the world.

Last year, the head of state was spotted wearing a matted crocodile leather belt with a gold buckle emblazoned ‘SR’.

The Stefano Ricci crocodile belt, one of the best and most expensive belts in the fashion world, goes for at least Sh425,000.