Ruto Says He is Ready for Meeting with CJ Koome Over Graft Allegations in Judiciary

President William Ruto says he is ready for talks with Chief Justice Martha Koome.

Speaking on Tuesday in Nandi, the head of state said the talks will involve the three arms of government.

“Mimi nataka nimwambie madam Chief Justice mimi niko tayari kwa hayo mazungumzo,” Dr Ruto.

“Mkutano kati ya executive mimi nikiongoza, judiciary ikiongozwa na Chief Justice and legislature led by the Speakers. I am ready for the conversation on how we are going to deal with vested interests, incompetence and corruption.”

The President said corruption has derailed Kenya’s development and continues to affect its potential. He, however, stated that he is committed to resolving the matter.

This comes a day after Koome said she had written to the president seeking to establish the genesis of his graft allegations against the judiciary.

“He might have received information because we have various machinery and agencies for collecting information and we would like to engage him so that he can give us that information,” she said.

“So we will be looking out for that dialogue, we have written and I believe that the President is going to give us an appointment.”

Judges, she said, are human and get offended when their reputations are damaged and they are openly denounced as corrupt, particularly in situations in which no proof has been offered.

Koome went on to say that the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) has examined 85 disciplinary matters involving judicial officers and staff in the last two years.

She continued by saying that the commission has also fired 71 judges and reinstated five others.

She stated that the commission is now reviewing 49 instances.

In 2023, she told reporters, three judges left the Judiciary.

“One judge opted to exit the service through early retirement instead of facing the tribunal,” she said.

“Two judges were subjected to the tribunal process established by the Constitution and they have since been removed from the Judicial Service.”