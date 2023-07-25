Ruto Says He is Ready to Meet His “Friend” Raila

President William Ruto says he is ready to holds talks with Azimio leader Raila Odinga.

In a tweet on Tuesday evening, the head of state said he will meet Raila at his convenience.

“My friend @RailaOdinga, I’m off to Tanzania for a human capital meeting to harmonise the expansion of employment opportunities in our continent. I’m back tomorrow evening, and as you have always known, I’m available to meet one on one with you anytime at your convenience. WsR,” he tweeted.

Earlier, Raila disclosed that Tanzania’s President Samia Suluhu offered to mediate talks between the opposition and the Kenya Kwanza government.

However, the former prime minister said, the Tanzanian head of state was kept waiting for two days and eventually left the country.

“Many eminent persons both local and international have tried to mediate between Azimio and Ruto’s side but they have been kept at bay by Kenya Kwanza. Two weeks ago, Mama Samia Suluhu came to Nairobi to try and mediate but she was kept waiting for 2 days and went back,” he said.

Addressing the international press, Raila said his side is open to dialogue but is not looking for a power-sharing deal.

“We have always been open to dialogue, but we do not want nusu mkate,” he said.

The ODM leader also insisted that the anti-government protests were not to blame for the dilapidated economy.

He also noted that it was about time the Ruto-led administration stopped putting the blame on retired President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Raila said the economy was in shambles because of the current government’s bad policies.

“Economy is hurting, not because of demonstrations but because of the bad policies by Kenya Kwanza… they don’t care about the common people. Azimio would have handled situation in the country differently to the satisfaction of Kenyans,” he added.

