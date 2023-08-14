Ruto Says Kenya To Double NSSF Savings Within Four Years

President William Ruto said Sunday that the Government is keen on increasing the country’s savings.

He said this would wean the country off foreign borrowing, which had crippled the economy.

He noted that the country had only saved Sh350 billion in the last 60 years in the National Social Security Fund (NSSF).

He, however, pointed out that the government has reversed the trend and is on course to double NSSF savings within four years.

“In a short while, we will not need to borrow from elsewhere to grow our economy.”

He made the remarks on Sunday during a church service at the Faith Evangelistic Ministry in Karen, Nairobi County.

But many Kenyans online wondered how that is possible within the short period he suggested saying it is unachievable.

