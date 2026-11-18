President William Ruto has said Kenya’s maize production increased to 71 million bags, up from 44 million bags in 2022, attributing the growth to the government’s fertiliser subsidy programme and increased access to farm inputs.

Speaking during the State of the Nation Address on Wednesday, November 18, 2026, Ruto said increased domestic production had reduced the country’s dependence on maize imports and helped lower the cost of food.

He noted that maize imports declined from 9.9 million bags in 2022 to 3.3 million bags last year as local production improved.

The President attributed the increase in output to reduced fertiliser costs, saying the government had lowered the price of a 50-kilogramme bag from Sh7,500 in 2022 to Sh2,000.

He added that the government had distributed 38.5 million bags of subsidised fertiliser to farmers across the country.

“We have registered nearly 9 million farmers and expanded access to improved seeds, soil testing, and extension services,” Ruto said.

Ruto said the government’s interventions had helped farmers increase yields without necessarily expanding the land under cultivation.

He cited the example of Laban, a maize farmer in Rongai, Nakuru County, whose harvest from five acres increased from 75 bags in 2022 to 125 bags last year.

According to the President, the improvement followed the farmer’s access to affordable fertiliser, improved seeds and agricultural extension services.

Ruto said the government was focused on sustaining higher agricultural production while ensuring farmers received better returns and consumers accessed affordable food.

The President also linked increased maize production to a reduction in the cost of maize flour.

He said the average price of a two-kilogramme packet of maize flour dropped from Sh230 in September 2022 to Sh152 in September 2026.

The reduction, he said, reflected the impact of increased domestic maize supply and government interventions aimed at stabilising food prices.

Lower maize flour prices provide relief to households, particularly low-income families that spend a significant portion of their income on food.

Despite the reported production gains, sustaining higher maize output remains a challenge due to unpredictable weather conditions and Kenya’s reliance on rain-fed agriculture.

Prolonged dry spells can affect crop development and reduce harvests, while excessive rainfall can damage crops and disrupt harvesting, storage and transportation.

The anticipated El Niño-related rainfall outlook towards the end of the year also presents uncertainties for farmers.

Although above-average rainfall could improve soil moisture and support crop development, excessive rains could increase the risk of flooding, waterlogging and crop losses.

The government will therefore face the challenge of maintaining agricultural productivity through reliable access to farm inputs, improved storage facilities, extension services and measures to protect farmers against climate-related shocks.