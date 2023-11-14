Ruto, Sudan Leader al-Burhan Agree to Work Towards Peace Talks

Leader of Sudan General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and President William Ruto, have decided to collaborate on developing a framework for an inclusive discourse.

The two met on Monday at State House, Nairobi to discuss long-term resolutions to the East African dispute.

They talked about Sudan’s current state of affairs and the surrounding area, where a conflict between the government army and a paramilitary wing started in April.

The Darfur area and the capital city of Khartoum have seen the brunt of the war.

In October, the UN reported that over 6,000 people had been injured and at least 9,000 people had died.

They emphasized how urgent it is to resolve the Sudanese crisis as soon as possible.

At @StateHouseKenya, Nairobi, held talks with the President of the Transitional Sovereignty Council of Sudan, General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan; agreed to work towards a framework for an all-inclusive dialogue.

Al-Burhan and Ruto agreed to acknowledge the sluggish progress in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, in an effort to find a solution.

They emphasized how urgent it is to hasten the process of ending hostilities and providing humanitarian aid.

“The Jeddah Process must be accelerated towards cessation of hostilities in the country,” Ruto said.

The leaders also decided to work at calling an urgent IGAD Summit in order to speed up the process of ending hostilities in Sudan starting in Jeddah.

A framework for an inclusive conversation with the Sudanese will also be decided upon at the summit.

Ruto also pledged to inform the IGAD Chair about the meeting.