Ruto Suspends Justice Mohammed Kullow

President William Ruto Friday suspended Environment and Land Court Judge Mohammed Noor Kullow following a recommendation by the Judicial Service Commission (JSC).

The Chief Justice Martha Koome-led JSC had submitted to the President four petitions seeking Justice Kullow’s removal on grounds of incompetence, gross misconduct, violation of the Constitution, and breach of the Judicial Service (Code of Conduct and Ethics) Regulations, 2020.

“The petitions are premised on the manner in which the Honourable Judge handled 116 matters during the time he served at Narok Law Courts, in that it is alleged that he occasioned delay and failed to deliver a specified number of judgments and rulings,” read a gazette notice published on March 8, 2024.

This prompted Ruto, in accordance with the Constitution to suspend the judge and appointed a tribunal to probe his conduct and submit a report outlining its recommendations.

The tribunal will be chaired by Justice Patrick Kiage.

Members

Lady Justice Margaret Njoki Mwangi

Justice Anthony Charo Mrima,

Jinaro Kipkemoi Kibet, SC

Wanjiru Mwariri

Rukia Abdinasir Mohamed

Charles Mulila

Lead Counsel

Dorcas Agik Oduor

Joint Secretaries

Jasper M. Mbiuki

Collins K. Kiprono

Assisting Counsels

Emmanuel Omondi Bitta

Georgiadis Majimbo