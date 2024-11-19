Ruto To Css: Take Personal Responsibility For Achieving Targets

President William Ruto has called on Cabinet Secretaries (CSs) to take full accountability for meeting the targets set for their respective ministries to ensure efficient service delivery for Kenyans.

Speaking during the signing of performance contracts at State House, Ruto emphasized the need for individual responsibility in achieving ministry goals, stressing that success in one sector is critical to the overall performance of his administration.

He warned that failure in any ministry would not go unaddressed.

“As we sign this second generation of performance contracts, let us reflect on our commitments and the immense responsibility we carry. We are bound by a solemn obligation to fulfill these commitments and make Kenya a better place for all,” the President said.

This year’s performance contracts, Ruto noted, align with the Fourth Medium-Term Plan and the strategic pillars of the Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda (BETA). These priorities are designed to maximize the impact of limited resources, particularly for the most vulnerable populations.

The President also announced that the performance contracts would act as a ministry scorecard at the end of each fiscal year, providing an opportunity for reflection on successes and areas of improvement.

“I expect each CS to take personal responsibility for achieving the targets outlined in their contracts,” Ruto remarked. “Accountability must cascade through all levels, from ministries to individual officers. At the end of the financial year, each CS will receive a performance scorecard that reflects their ministry’s achievements or shortcomings.”

Ruto added that the scorecards would carry recognition, rewards, or sanctions. “Excellence, integrity, and efficiency will be rewarded, while failure, negligence, waste, and misconduct will invite corrective action,” he cautioned.

To enhance service delivery, the President directed the National Treasury to ensure timely disbursement of funds across all ministries.

His remarks come amid criticism of his administration for being out of touch with citizens’ concerns. Earlier this year, protests led by youth groups during the “Gen Z Wave” from July to August 2024 highlighted widespread dissatisfaction with the government’s approach to pressing issues.

As his government enters a critical phase of implementation, Ruto reiterated that collaboration and accountability across all levels of governance would be essential to fulfilling the administration’s promises to Kenyans.