President William Ruto unveiled a Sh60 billion development package for Kiambu County, dismissing political brokers claiming to control the Mt Kenya voting bloc and insisting he would seek the region’s support by engaging voters directly.

Speaking during a development tour of Lari and Kiambaa constituencies on Friday, November 27, Ruto said he was banking on his development record to secure support ahead of the 2027 General Election.

“I am ready to face the people. You will tell me where I passed and where I failed,” he told residents.

Ruto has unveiled a Sh60 billion development package for Kiambu County, dismissing political brokers claiming to control the Mt Kenya voting bloc and insisting he would seek the region’s support by engaging voters directly.

Speaking during a development tour of Lari and Kiambaa constituencies on Friday, November 27, Ruto said he was banking on his development record to secure support ahead of the 2027 General Election.

“I am ready to face the people. You will tell me where I passed and where I failed,” he told residents.

Ruto also urged voters to reject political propaganda and assess leaders based on their development records and manifestos.

“Every leader seeking a position of leadership should present their development agenda,” he stated.

During the tour, Ruto launched the construction of the 8-kilometre Kigwaru-Yamogo-Njoro and Gatuikira access roads in Muchatha, Kiambaa Constituency.

The Sh560 million project forms part of the government’s Sh60 billion investment in constructing 411 kilometres of roads across Kiambu County.

Ruto disclosed that the Mau Mau roads project was between 80 and 90 per cent complete, with the remaining works expected to be finalised by April 2027.

He also announced that the government would begin dualling the Muthaiga-Kiambu Road early next year to ease traffic congestion.

At Matathia in Lari Constituency, the President inspected ongoing works on the 105-kilometre Mau Mau Roads Project, which has a budget of Sh4.5 billion and is 88 per cent complete.

On healthcare, Ruto revealed that 1.6 million Kiambu residents, representing 65 per cent of the county’s population, had registered under the Social Health Authority (SHA).

He added that the government had released Sh12.5 billion to cater for medical bills in hospitals across the county.

The President further highlighted investments in 32 modern markets, 17,000 affordable housing units and student hostels targeting 15,000 university, technical college and Kenya Medical Training College students.

He described the investments as unprecedented in the county.

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki, who accompanied Ruto, said previous administrations had not distributed development projects equitably, singling out Lari Constituency as one of the areas that had been neglected.

“President Ruto has ensured that when Kiambu County develops, every part of the county also develops, including Lari,” Kindiki said.

ICT Cabinet Secretary William Kabogo also dismissed claims that political leaders could determine how Kiambu residents vote, maintaining that voters make independent political choices.