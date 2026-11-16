Ruto Urges Legislators to Strengthen Oversight of Public Investment in Agriculture

President William Ruto has challenged legislators worldwide to strengthen oversight of public investment in agriculture and ensure governments translate food security commitments into laws, budget allocations and tangible results.

Ruto said ending hunger required more than international declarations, urging parliaments to use their legislative, budgetary and oversight powers to hold governments accountable for delivering on food security programmes.

He spoke on Monday at Parliament Buildings in Nairobi while officially opening the Third Global Parliamentary Summit Against Hunger and Malnutrition.

“The world already produces enough food to feed everyone. For decades, hunger has been driven less by absolute shortage than by the choices we make: what we fund, what we build, whom we protect and the opportunities we create,” he said.

The President added that parliaments had a central role in addressing hunger because public policy decisions determine how resources are allocated and how food security programmes are implemented.

“If hunger is shaped by public decisions, then ending it requires legislation, budgets and oversight. These are among the fundamental responsibilities of parliaments,” he said.

Ruto cited figures showing that 645 million people experienced hunger globally in 2025, including 309 million in Africa.

He said the African figure represented one in every five people on the continent, warning that Africa could account for nearly 60 per cent of the world’s hungry population by 2030.

The President said Africa’s agricultural potential made it an important part of efforts to address global food insecurity.

“With more than 60% of the world’s remaining uncultivated arable land, the world’s youngest population and immense renewable energy resources, Africa must not be seen merely as the continent where hunger is most acute, but as an indispensable part of the global solution,” he said.

Ruto Calls for Laws and Funding to Support Food Security

The Head of State urged legislators to ensure the right to adequate food and nutrition was backed by enforceable laws and sufficient funding.

He called on parliaments to establish legal frameworks supporting agricultural investment, food safety, school feeding programmes, climate resilience and inclusive markets.

“First, legislate the right. Give practical effect to the right to adequate food and nutrition. Second, fund it. A right without a budget line is a slogan. Protect investment in agricultural productivity, irrigation, research, nutrition and social protection,” he told the delegates.

Ruto also called for stronger parliamentary oversight to ensure public resources allocated to agriculture reached their intended beneficiaries.

He said lawmakers should track government spending and demand evidence that investments in irrigation, dams, school feeding and other agricultural programmes were delivering results.

“Third, follow the money to the plate. Oversight is not hostility to government. I would rather be questioned by a committee today than discover next season that the fertiliser never arrived,” he said.

He urged legislators to assess whether dams were delivering water, irrigation schemes were increasing food production, school meals were reaching children and agricultural investments were improving household incomes and nutrition.

Ruto further urged participating countries to enact laws that would protect food security programmes from disruptions whenever governments change.

He warned that hunger was a continuing challenge that could not be addressed through policies tied to electoral cycles.

“Hunger does not keep an electoral calendar. Governments may change in your countries. Put these programmes into statute so that whichever government is in office inherits an obligation, not an option,” he said.

The President also proposed the establishment of a mechanism through which participating parliaments would publicly report on laws enacted, resources allocated and the impact of their decisions on people’s lives.

He said the initiative would help turn previous summit commitments into measurable accountability.

“In Valparaíso, you adopted a Pact. In Nairobi, let us give that Pact the force of accountability,” he said.

Ruto concluded by officially declaring the Third Global Parliamentary Summit Against Hunger and Malnutrition open, urging delegates to ensure the meeting produced practical outcomes.

“Let Nairobi be remembered not only for the commitments made here, but for the results those commitments deliver,” he said.