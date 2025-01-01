Ruto Warns Kisii Cancer Centre Contractor Over Delays

President William Ruto has issued a stern warning to the contractor handling the Kisii Cancer Centre project, urging them to meet deadlines or risk contract termination.

The project was launched in August 2024 at the Kisii Teaching and Referral Hospital.

“You will get a final warning. If you don’t pull up your socks, I’m sorry, we will have to terminate this contract and bring in another contractor to ensure this cancer centre becomes operational,” President Ruto said.

He criticized the contractor for poor performance, emphasizing that his administration would not tolerate delays, particularly when all financial obligations had been met.

“I will not allow this kind of thing to continue. You have been paid all the money required. There are no pending certificates, and there is no reason for this project not to be complete,” he added.

The Kisii Cancer Centre is a Sh2.9 billion ($22.8 million) initiative funded by the Kenyan government (Sh380 million), the Arab Bank for Economic Development in Africa (Sh1.3 billion), and the Saudi Fund for Development (Sh1.3 billion).

President Ruto and First Lady Rachel Ruto hosted Kisii leaders and residents at the Kisii State Lodge for a New Year’s Eve dinner.