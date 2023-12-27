Rwandan Investor Desire Muhinyuza Is Owner Of Contested Sh400M Business- Court

A court Wednesday ruled a Sh400 million business entity is legitimately owned by Rwandan investor Desire Muhinyuza.

Justice Alfred Mabeya said Stay Online Llimited belongs to Muhinyuza.

“Accordingly I find that the plaintiff is the owner of the company and the first defendants committed fraud by not filing the forms of ownership properly,” said Justice Mabeya

Muhinyuza and Kenyan businessman Kirimi Koome claimed ownership of the company in the case.

The Rwandan told the court that he trusted Koome after being introduced to him and being told that he comes from a wealthy family and that he would connect him with prominent people.

He further explained to the court how he injected money, including capital, into this business, adding that he lacked the necessary documents, forcing him to register the company in the country because he was not a Kenyan.

According to the evidence presented in court, Koome was supposed to earn commissions and act as an agent.

Koome was charged in October with conspiracy to defraud a Rwandese national of Sh391 million.

Koome is accused of conspiring to defraud Desire Muhinyuza, a Rwandese National and the beneficial owner of Stay Online Limited of USD 2,619,583.27, being merchant funds by falsely representing himself as the owner of the said funds.

He is alleged to have committed the offence on diverse dates between July 10 and October 4, 2023, in Nairobi jointly with others not before court and with intent to defraud.

Koome is also accused of stealing Sh14,945,000 (USD 100,000) in Stay Online Limited property that was entrusted to him to pay provisional taxes for the company.

He is also charged with making a false entry in a document for a payment of USD 100,000 (Sh14 million) to his Equity Bank USD Account and providing false information to the police.

He entered a not guilty plea before Magistrate Lukas Onyina.