fbpx
    Subscribe
    NEWS

    Rwandan Investor Desire Muhinyuza Is Owner Of Contested Sh400M Business- Court

    Damaris GatwiriBy No Comments2 Mins Read
    Desire Muhinyuza: Stay Online Llimited

    A court Wednesday ruled a Sh400 million business entity is legitimately owned by Rwandan investor Desire Muhinyuza.

    Justice Alfred Mabeya said Stay Online Llimited belongs to Muhinyuza.

    “Accordingly I find that the plaintiff is the owner of the company and the first defendants committed fraud by not filing the forms of ownership properly,” said Justice Mabeya

    Muhinyuza and Kenyan businessman Kirimi Koome claimed ownership of the company in the case.

    The Rwandan told the court that he trusted Koome after being introduced to him and being told that he comes from a wealthy family and that he would connect him with prominent people.

    He further explained to the court how he injected money, including capital, into this business, adding that he lacked the necessary documents, forcing him to register the company in the country because he was not a Kenyan.

    According to the evidence presented in court, Koome was supposed to earn commissions and act as an agent.

    Koome was charged in October with conspiracy to defraud a Rwandese national of Sh391 million.

    Koome is accused of conspiring to defraud Desire Muhinyuza, a Rwandese National and the beneficial owner of Stay Online Limited of USD 2,619,583.27, being merchant funds by falsely representing himself as the owner of the said funds.

    He is alleged to have committed the offence on diverse dates between July 10  and October 4, 2023, in Nairobi jointly with others not before court and with intent to defraud.

    Koome is also accused of stealing Sh14,945,000 (USD 100,000) in Stay Online Limited property that was entrusted to him to pay provisional taxes for the company.

    He is also charged with making a false entry in a document for a payment of USD 100,000 (Sh14 million) to his Equity Bank USD Account and providing false information to the police.

    He entered a not guilty plea before Magistrate Lukas Onyina.

    Email your news TIPS to Editor@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254707482874

    Share.

    Damaris Gatwiri stands as a dedicated digital journalist, driven by a profound passion for technology, health, and fashion. In her pursuit of journalistic excellence, Gatwiri advocates for a holistic lifestyle where individuals prioritize their well-being, exude sophistication in their appearance, and stay abreast of the dynamic shifts in technology. As a storyteller in the digital realm, Gatwiri weaves narratives that inspire individuals to embrace a harmonious blend of health consciousness, timeless style, and technological awareness.

    Related Posts

    Leave a Reply

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    GIPHY App Key not set. Please check settings

    Nairobi Southern Bypass To Remain Closed Until January 23

    Rwandan Investor Desire Muhinyuza Is Owner Of Contested Sh400M Business- Court

     
    Autopsy Shows How Three Slain Men Died As Fresh Details Emerge On Their Past

    Advertise with us to reach your target audience today! Call +254707482874 to place your Ad! We accept Sponsored Stories, Banner ads, Sponsored Jobs, Announcements etc

    Got it!
    X