Ryan Crouser Makes History with Third Olympic Gold in ShotPut

It has become a tradition every four years to declare: that Ryan Crouser has once again claimed shotput gold. The 31-year-old American has solidified his place among the all-time great Olympians, now standing alone in a league of his own. Crouser is the first shot putter, male or female, to win three Olympic gold medals.

After securing gold at the Rio 2016 and Tokyo 2020 Olympics, Crouser clinched his third gold on Saturday, August 3, 2024, in Paris with a throw of 22.90 meters. U.S. teammate Joe Kovacs earned his third consecutive Olympic silver medal with a 22.15-meter toss, delivered on his sixth attempt amidst torrential rain at Stade de France. Jamaican Rajindra Campbell made history as well, becoming the first person from Jamaica to win an Olympic shot put medal, securing the bronze.

Crouser’s historic achievement is even more remarkable given the brutal injuries and health challenges he has faced. Despite battling two blood clots in his left leg, which he managed to overcome to win the 2023 World Championships, and undergoing severe elbow and pectoral surgeries in 2024, Crouser persevered to compete in Paris.

“I dealt with a lot of self-doubt,” Crouser reflected before the Olympics. “I’d try to throw and fail, then spend a week rehabbing. At 31, I wondered if I’d ever get past it.”

Yet, Crouser triumphed once more. Raised in a family of throwers—his father, Mitch, was a discus alternate on the 1984 U.S. Olympic team, and his cousin, Sam, competed in javelin at Rio—Crouser has transcended his lineage. With a world record, three Olympic golds, and a technique named “Crouser slide” after him, he has become the sport’s all-time great.

Joining Crouser on the podium was his longtime U.S. teammate Kovacs, who earned silver for the third consecutive time. Despite the unfortunate timing of competing in Crouser’s era, Kovacs boasts a prestigious career with two world titles and three Olympic silvers. On Saturday, however, it was Crouser who dominated the spotlight, reinforcing his gold medal-winning routine and solidifying his legacy in the sport