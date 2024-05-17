Ryan Garcia Siblings: Inside the Boxing Lives of the Garcia Siblings

Ryan Garcia is an American professional boxer who held the WBC interim lightweight title in 2021.

He has an impressive record of 25 wins, 1 loss and 20 knockouts.

Garcia recently defeated Devin Haney by majority decision in April 2024, knocking Haney down three times.

However, he later tested positive for the banned substance ostarine, and is awaiting the results of his B sample test.

Some of Garcia’s notable victories include wins over Luke Campbell, Javier Fortuna and Jayson Velez.

He suffered his only loss against Gervonta Davis in April 2022 via a 7th round KO.

Siblings

Ryan has four siblings.

His younger brother, Sean Garcia, is also a professional boxer with a record of 6 wins and 1 loss.

Ryan’s older sister, Demi Garcia, works as a model and social media influencer with over 1 million followers on Instagram.

Sasha Marie Garcia, another sister, is a model and influencer with over 500k followers on Instagram.

Kayla Garcia, the youngest sister, maintains a lower profile compared to her siblings and occasionally appears in Ryan’s social media posts.

The Garcia siblings share a close bond and support each other’s endeavors, with Ryan often expressing gratitude for their influence on his life and career.

Career

Ryan began his professional boxing career in 2016 at the age of 17.

He signed with Golden Boy Promotions and secured the WBC Silver lightweight title in 2019 by defeating Romero Duno with a first-round knockout.

With a record of 25 wins, 1 loss, and 20 knockouts, Garcia has achieved notable victories over fighters like Luke Campbell, Javier Fortuna and Jayson Velez.

He held the WBC interim lightweight title in 2021.

In April 2022, Garcia suffered his only defeat against Gervonta Davis via a 7th round knockout.

However, he made a comeback in April 2024 with a majority decision win over Devin Haney, knocking Haney down three times.

Despite his success in the ring, Garcia has faced controversies, including testing positive for the banned substance ostarine after the Haney fight.

He is currently awaiting the results of his B sample test.

Garcia has also appeared in a Gatorade commercial and starred in the Brat teen web series, On the Ropes.

Fighting style

Garcia’s boxing style is characterized by his emphasis on speed and offensive prowess.

Known for his exceptional hand speed and quick combinations, he focuses on landing punches quickly to overwhelm his opponents.

Garcia often sacrifices traditional defensive techniques like head movement, ducking and bobbing in favor of a more open and aggressive approach.

This style allows him to capitalize on his natural speed and reflexes, aiming to land punches first and exploit temporary openings.

While Garcia’s defensive strategy may leave him vulnerable to certain attacks, his reliance on speed and offensive output has been a key aspect of his success in the ring.

Boxing record

Garcia boasts an impressive record of 25 wins, with 20 of those victories coming by knockout.

His sole loss came in a match against Gervonta Davis in April 2022, where he was defeated via a 7th round knockout.

Throughout his career, Garcia has faced and triumphed over skilled opponents such as Jayson Velez, Luke Campbell and Javier Fortuna, showcasing his talent and determination in the ring.

Notably, he held the WBC interim lightweight title in 2021, further solidifying his status as a top contender in the lightweight division.

Garcia’s record reflects his ability to deliver powerful performances and secure wins through a combination of skill, speed and knockout power.

His journey in the boxing world continues to captivate fans and observers alike, as he navigates the highs and lows of professional boxing with resilience and determination.