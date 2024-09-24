Ryan Routh Charged with Attempted Assassination of Donald Trump

Ryan Routh has been formally charged with the attempted assassination of a presidential candidate in connection with the second alleged attempt on Donald Trump’s life. Federal prosecutors claim Routh engaged in a premeditated plot to kill the former president. Initially, Routh faced charges related to illegal firearm possession and tampering with a firearm’s serial number.

In court, prosecutors presented a letter purportedly written by Routh, which allegedly offered a $150,000 reward to anyone who could successfully assassinate Trump. The note read: “This was an assassination attempt on Donald Trump, but I failed. I tried my best and gave it all the gumption I could muster. It is up to you now to finish the job; and I will offer $150,000 to whomever can complete the job.”

JUST IN – Ryan Routh charged with attempting to assassinate Trump — CNN pic.twitter.com/X56zeLWcYn — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) September 24, 2024

The case is being overseen by Judge Aileen Cannon, the same judge handling Trump’s federal classified documents case in Florida