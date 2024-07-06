Ryan Seacrest Siblings: All About John and Meredith Seacrest

Ryan Seacrest is an American television presenter and producer.

He is best known for co-hosting the daytime talk show Live with Kelly and Ryan, and for hosting the singing competition show American Idol.

Seacrest has also hosted other media including American Top 40, On Air with Ryan Seacrest and Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve.

He has received multiple Emmy Award nominations for his work on American Idol and other shows.

In September 2024, Seacrest will become the new host of the game show Wheel of Fortune, replacing Pat Sajak.

He began his broadcasting career at a local radio station in Atlanta while still in high school and later studied journalism at the University of Georgia before moving to Los Angeles to pursue his media career.

Siblings

Seacrest has two siblings, Meredith Seacrest, his older sister, and John Seacrest, his younger brother.

Meredith is the Executive Director and COO of the Ryan Seacrest Foundation, which the Seacrest family is heavily involved in.

The Seacrest siblings were raised in Dunwoody, Georgia by their parents Gary and Constance “Connie” Seacrest.

Ryan and Meredith both studied journalism at the University of Georgia, though only Meredith graduated.

Meredith married Jimmy Leach, an executive at TOMS, in 2016, and Ryan served as her “man of honor” at the wedding. Meredith and Jimmy have a daughter named Flora, who is Ryan’s niece.

The Seacrest family is very close-knit, with all members involved in the Ryan Seacrest Foundation.

Ryan and Meredith have even co-authored a children’s book together called The Make-Believers.

Career

Seacrest has had a prolific broadcasting career spanning over three decades.

He began his radio career at age 16 as an intern at WSTR/Star 94 in Atlanta.

Seacrest’s first TV hosting gig was in 1993 on the ESPN game show, Radical Outdoor Challenge. The following year he co-hosted Gladiators 2000.

In 1995, he landed a DJ slot on Los Angeles radio station KYSR-FM.

Seacrest’s big break came in 2002 when he became the host of the hugely popular singing competition, American Idol.

He has hosted the show since its inception.

In 2004, Seacrest launched his syndicated radio show On Air With Ryan Seacrest which he still hosts today, along with American Top 40.

He took over hosting duties for Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve in 2012.

From 2006-2012, Seacrest hosted and produced various shows for E! including Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

In 2017, he became Kelly Ripa’s co-host on the daytime talk show Live With Kelly and Ryan.

Most recently in 2023, Seacrest was named the new host of Wheel of Fortune, replacing Pat Sajak.

Throughout his career, he has been nominated for multiple Emmy Awards for his work on American Idol and other shows.

Seacrest is considered a media mogul, dominating the entertainment industry for over two decades as both a host and producer.

Awards and accolades

Seacrest has received numerous awards and accolades throughout his career.

He has won several Emmy Awards, including Outstanding Host for a Reality or Reality-Competition Program for American Idol in 2010 and Outstanding Reality Program for Jamie Oliver’s Food Revolution in 2010.

Seacrest has been nominated for Outstanding Daytime Talk Series Host and Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Host multiple times, winning in 2019.

He has been nominated for Outstanding Host for a Reality or Reality-Competition Program multiple times in the Primetime Emmy Awards, including in 2016 and 2013.

Seacrest has been nominated for Favorite TV Host in the Kids’ Choice Awards in 2020, and The Host of the Year in the People’s Choice Awards in 2024.

He has been nominated for Choice TV Personality: Male multiple times in the Teen Choice Awards, winning in 2010 and 2009.

Seacrest received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2005.

He has also been nominated for Favourite International Personality or Actor in the Astra Awards in 2009, Best Reality Host in the Critics’ Choice Television Awards in 2013 and 2011 and Best Individual Host or Panelist in a Reality or Non-Fiction Program and Best Host of a Game, Competition or Reality Show in the OFTA Television Awards in 2016 and 2007, respectively.

Seacrest was also nominated for Reality Host of the Decade in the Gold Derby Awards in 2019 and Reality Host in 2012 and 2011.

These accolades demonstrate Seacrest’s significant impact on the television industry and his enduring popularity as a host and producer.