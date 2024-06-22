Safaricom Announces M-Pesa Disruptions on Monday

Safaricom has announced planned system maintenance on Monday night that will disrupt mobile money transfer service for 30 minutes.

The telco said only M-Pesa will be affected by the scheduled maintenance on the evening of June 24, starting 1 am to 1:30 am.

“All other services including calls, SMS and data will be available,” Safaricom said in June 22 notice.

In a statement, the company said the timing of this maintenance has been carefully planned to minimise disruption to customers, occurring during off-peak hours to ensure the least inconvenience.

Safaricom said the maintenance was meant to provide customers with more innovation and a better experience of its services.

“We apologize for any inconvenience and thank you for your patience,” the notice added.