Safaricom Announces Resignation Of Board Member Rose Ogega

Kenya’s leading telecommunications company, Safaricom PLC, has announced the resignation of Rose Ogega from its Board of Directors.

Ogega, who has served as an independent non-executive director since February 12, 2019, officially stepped down from her position on November 29, 2024.

In a statement, the company expressed gratitude for Ogega’s contributions during her five-year tenure.

“The Board of Safaricom PLC hereby announces that Ms. Rose Ogega has resigned as an independent non-executive director with effect from November 29, 2024. The Chairman, on behalf of the Board, thanks Ms. Rose Ogega for her invaluable and robust contributions to board meetings and committees during her tenure. We wish her the best in her future endeavors,” read the statement.

The Board added that her replacement would be announced in due course.

Rose Ogega’s tenure at Safaricom is just one highlight of her extensive career, which spans over 25 years in advising and managing organizations ranging from startups to complex multinational entities. Numerous leadership roles in finance, governance, and enterprise development have marked her professional journey.

Ogega began her career at Price Waterhouse in 1985 as an audit senior before transitioning to DHL International in 1988, where she served as Finance Director for Kenya and East Africa. At the age of 34, she retired from corporate employment to focus on entrepreneurship and founded Bloom Consultancy Limited, an organization dedicated to executive coaching and leadership development.

Ogega’s contributions to Kenya’s economic development have earned her national recognition. In 2005, she was awarded the Moran of the Burning Spear (MBS).

Over the years, she has held significant roles, including chairperson of the Institute of Certified Public Accountants of Kenya (ICPAK) from 2003 to 2005 and inaugural chairperson of the Women Enterprise Fund Advisory Board from 2007 to 2010.

Her experience extends to the financial sector, where she served as a board member and chairperson of various audit and risk committees, including those at Barclays and UAP Old Mutual Group. At Old Mutual, she served for over nine years, holding leadership roles such as Board Chairperson for Old Mutual Investment Services and Board Member for Old Mutual Investments Group.

