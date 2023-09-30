Safaricom Company Secretary Kathryne Maundu Resigns

Safaricom’s Company Secretary Kathryne Maundu has resigned.

Ms Maundu vacated her role effective September 30, 2023.

She has been at the telecommunications giant for a period of seven years during which she has served in various roles.

Away from Safaricom, Ms Maundu sits on the East African Breweries Limited (EABL) board and is a partner at Stamford Corporate Services LLP, part of Bowmans in Kenya.

She has in the last 15 years been instrumental in advising leading corporates owing to her vast experience in Corporate Governance.

She has in the past been named a Top 40 Under 40 Women in Kenya.

Ms Maundu has since been replaced by Linda Mesa Wambani.

“The Board is also pleased to announce the appointment (subject to regulatory approval) of Ms. Linda Mesa Wambani as the acting Company Secretary of Safaricom PLC with effect from 1 October 2023,” said the telco.

Ms Mesa is a lawyer and is currently a Senior Legal Counsel at Safaricom. Her current role cuts across Safaricom, M-Pesa Foundation, and Safaricom Ethiopia.

Ms Mesa studied Law at the University of Nairobi.

She holds a Master of Business Administration in Strategic Management from the United States International University (USIU) and a Master of Laws Degree in Commercial Law from the University of Nairobi.

