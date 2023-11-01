Safaricom Expands 5G Coverage to 35 Counties, Slashes 5G Router Prices

Kenya’s largest telecommunications company Safaricom has increased its 5G coverage to select towns across 35 counties as it continues to empower its customers in 5G areas to enjoy superfast internet on the move and for their homes and businesses.

As part of the move to spur 5G uptake, the telco has also slashed the price of 5G Wi-Fi routers, with cash customers set to enjoy a 60% price reduction on the router, which now retails at Sh9,999, down from Sh25,000.

Nearly half a million eligible customers will also have the option of signing up for an 18-month contract that will enable them to receive the router for free.

Safaricom has also increased 5G Wi-Fi volumes for Home Consumer packages that offer 400GB Sh3,499, 800GB for Sh5,999 and 1500GB for Sh9,999.

5G Wi-Fi for Business offers unlimited packages starting at Sh4,000 for 10 Mbps in response to the different need for a business for always on connectivity.

Read: Safaricom Unveils Three 5G Experience Centres in Nairobi

“As a digital lifestyle enabler, we are excited about a 5G future, which makes it possible to close the digital divide in underserved communities, provide access to critical services such as healthcare or spur economic growth by connecting small businesses to new opportunities. By increasing 5G coverage, we are enhancing Kenya’s best internet network and empowering our customers to start exploring the possibilities of 5G,” said Safaricom CEO Peter Ndegwa.

In October 2022, Safaricom became the first service provider in Kenya to launch 5G. Since then, coverage has grown to select towns across 35 counties. New counties where 5G is now present in select towns include Bomet, Busia, Isiolo, Kitui, Mandera, Migori, Tharaka-Nithi, Trans Nzoia, Homa Bay, West Pokot, Embu, Kirinyaga, Muranga and Turkana. They join other counties where Safaricom 5G is present, including Nairobi, Kiambu, Mombasa, Kisumu, Uasin Gishu, Nakuru, Garissa, Kajiado, Kisii, Machakos, Kakamega, Kilifi, Siaya, Kericho, Kwale, Laikipia, Marsabit, Meru, Narok, Nyeri and Vihiga.

To enable Kenyans experience how 5G can transform homes and businesses, Safaricom, in partnership with Huawei, has set up three 5G experience centres in Nairobi.

The centres, located in Safaricom’s Village Market, The Hub and Buruburu Shops, contain virtual reality gaming zones, showcases of smart-capabilities for homes and enterprises, and speed-testing booths.

Safaricom has also provided 5G data bundles to enable its over 500,000 customers using 5G smartphones to browse at ultra-fast speeds, while all new 5G customers can also redeem a free 5GB bundle on my Safaricom App. The 5G bundles are available under ‘Go Monthly’ on MySafaricom App, Safaricom.com, and USSD *544#.