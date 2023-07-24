Safaricom Foundation Sets Aside Sh100 Million for Phase 5 of Ndoto Zetu Initiative

Safaricom Foundation is partnering with ordinary Kenyans to bring a positive impact to their communities, through the Ndoto Zetu program.

The program which is in its fifth phase is set to receive submissions from Kenyans starting July 12 through to August 11.

Ndoto Zetu aims to support individual Kenyans to bring to life the dreams and aspirations they have for their communities.

The Foundation has set aside Sh100 million towards the initiative.

Read: Safaricom Foundation Sets Aside Ksh100 Million For Ndoto Zetu Initiative

Willing participants can send a written submission through the Ndoto Zetu portal www.safaricomfoundation.org/ndotozetu/application-form/ or visit any Safaricom Retail Shop and fill in an application form for a chance to have their community dream realized.

Successful participants will be contacted by Safaricom Foundation via 0722 000 000.

Since 2019, Safaricom Foundation has invested Sh271 million in over 1,400 Ndoto Zetu community projects in education, health, and economic empowerment, improving the lives of more than 1.9 million Kenyans.

In the program’s phase 4, the Foundation funded 392 projects worth Sh100 million, impacting over 700,000 lives.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...