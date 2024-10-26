Close Menu
    Safaricom Services To Be Unavailable Tonight For Maintenance

    Andrew Walyaula
    Some Safaricom services will be temporarily unavailable tonight as the company conducts scheduled maintenance from 10 p.m. on October 26 to 5 a.m. on October 27.

    During this period, Safaricom customers will not be able to access airtime top-up services, Okoa Jahazi, bundle purchases via airtime or M-PESA, and all subscription services.

    Postpaid payments, Sambaza, Bonga services, and SIM swaps will also be unavailable. Other services, however, will remain accessible.

    “We apologize for the inconvenience and appreciate your patience and understanding as we work to improve our services,” the company said in a statement.

     

