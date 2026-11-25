Safaricom is set to bring the Chapa Dimba experience to Nairobi, combining grassroots football, music and community engagement as part of its continued support for Kenya’s sports and entertainment ecosystem.

Dandora Stadium will host the Nairobi Regional Finals on November 29, 2026, featuring a showdown between Dandora Youth and Dandora Combined. The fixture is expected to draw football fans and residents keen to support emerging talent from the capital.

Beyond the football match, the event highlights the broader role of sport and entertainment in creating opportunities for young people, nurturing local talent and strengthening community connections.

Through the Chapa Dimba platform, Safaricom continues to provide young people with opportunities to showcase their abilities, connect with fellow players and communities, and participate in the growth of Kenya’s sporting culture.

The Nairobi Regional Finals are also positioned as a community experience, bringing together football enthusiasts, music lovers and Nairobi residents to celebrate local talent.

Safaricom’s approach reflects an increasing intersection between sports and entertainment, using major community events not only to promote competition but also to create platforms where young talent can gain visibility and communities can come together.

With Dandora Youth and Dandora Combined set to battle for regional honours, attention now shifts to Dandora Stadium on November 29, where the Nairobi football community will have an opportunity to witness the next stage of the Chapa Dimba journey.