Safaricom’s M-Shwari Is Down

Safaricom, the leading telecommunications provider in Kenya, has announced that its M-Shwari product is currently facing functionality issues, causing inconvenience for M-Pesa users.

The disruption was communicated through Safaricom’s customer service desk, attributing the problem to intermittent interruptions affecting M-Shwari.

Customers attempting to access the service received a message stating: “Dear customer, we are currently experiencing intermittent service interruptions affecting M-Shwari. All processed transactions will be recorded on the system.”

This notice was confirmed by one of our reporters while reaching out to the service provider.

Safaricom has assured users that they are actively working to resolve the issue and restore normal functionality to the M-Shwari service.

The telecommunication giant has not provided specific details regarding the nature of the interruptions or an estimated timeline for the resolution.

This recent challenge comes on the heels of a temporary downtime experienced by M-Pesa just yesterday.

Fortunately, the M-Pesa service disruption was promptly addressed and resolved by Safaricom. Users are encouraged to stay updated with Safaricom’s official communication channels for further announcements regarding the status and restoration of the M-Shwari service.