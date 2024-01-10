fbpx
    Subscribe
    TECHNOLOGY

    Safaricom’s M-Shwari Is Down

    Andrew WalyaulaBy Updated:No Comments1 Min Read
    safaricom tech start-ups: Safaricom's M-Shwari Faces Is Down
    Safaricom CEO Peter Ndegwa. [COURTESY]

    Safaricom, the leading telecommunications provider in Kenya, has announced that its M-Shwari product is currently facing functionality issues, causing inconvenience for M-Pesa users.

    The disruption was communicated through Safaricom’s customer service desk, attributing the problem to intermittent interruptions affecting M-Shwari.

    Customers attempting to access the service received a message stating: “Dear customer, we are currently experiencing intermittent service interruptions affecting M-Shwari. All processed transactions will be recorded on the system.”

    This notice was confirmed by one of our reporters while reaching out to the service provider.

    Safaricom has assured users that they are actively working to resolve the issue and restore normal functionality to the M-Shwari service.

    The telecommunication giant has not provided specific details regarding the nature of the interruptions or an estimated timeline for the resolution.

    This recent challenge comes on the heels of a temporary downtime experienced by M-Pesa just yesterday.

    Fortunately, the M-Pesa service disruption was promptly addressed and resolved by Safaricom. Users are encouraged to stay updated with Safaricom’s official communication channels for further announcements regarding the status and restoration of the M-Shwari service.

     

    Email your news TIPS to Editor@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254707482874

    Share.

    Andrew Walyaula is a seasoned multimedia journalist at the forefront of leveraging technological advances to deliver impactful content. With a profound understanding of Search Engine Optimization (SEO), Walyaula has carved a niche for himself by producing competitive articles with a global reach, focusing on topics ranging from celebrities to science and technology. Walyaula believes in the power of completeness and quality, ensuring that his articles are not only informative but also engaging for a diverse audience. Through his expertise, he navigates the ever-evolving landscape of journalism, embracing innovation to provide readers with articles that are both compelling and accessible. Walyaula@kahawatungu.com

    Related Posts

    Leave a Reply

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    GIPHY App Key not set. Please check settings

    False Tweet From US Regulator Briefly Sends Bitcoin Soaring

    Safaricom's M-Shwari Is Down

     

    Advertise with us to reach your target audience today! Call +254707482874 to place your Ad! We accept Sponsored Stories, Banner ads, Sponsored Jobs, Announcements etc

    Got it!
    X