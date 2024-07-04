Sakaja Denies Hiring Goons Who Razed City Hall During Protests

Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja has dismissed accusations of his involvement in organizing the anti-government protests where part of the City Hall building was burned.

Speaking on Thursday, Sakaja clarified that he had just returned to the city after a retreat with his cabinet to reorganize county operations for the upcoming financial year.

He condemned politicians who used his name to gain political advantage by falsely linking him to the violence.

The governor urged politicians to adopt his “siasa safi” (clean politics) approach, where all viewpoints are respected regardless of political affiliation.

“I saw a clip on Tuesday on alleged goons coming out of City Hall which I have asked to be investigated. We have been in the Coast with our cabinet for the whole week just doing our end-of-year retreat and replanning for the new financial year which ends in June. I would hate it that something would have been planned from City Hall,” he said.

“When you’re in such a situation, the first casualty is the truth. Opportunistic politicians try to bring themselves into a move to taint their opponents. When somebody tries to claim that I was meeting people to plan violence at City Hall while I was in Diani from Sunday and I’ve come back this morning. I’ve always believed in siasa safi and freedom of expression even when it’s not in my political side of the equation.”

During the second week of anti-government protests, a part of City Hall, which includes Governor Sakaja’s office, was set on fire.

Eyewitnesses reported that angry youths drove away the county askaris guarding the building, allowing them to enter and ignite the fire.

This incident occurred soon after protestors breached the Parliament buildings on Tuesday, June 25.

Meanwhile, the county boss has withdrawn 2024 County Finance Bill.

Sakaja who appeared before a senate committee said the withdrawal will allow for more Public Participation