Sakaja Meets Azimio MCAs Amid Impeachment Talks

Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja met Azimio Members of County Assembly for a closed-door meeting as the representatives resume sittings Tuesday after long recess.

The meeting comes amid murmurs and plans of impeachment that have been making rounds at City Hall for several months now.

The message to summon Azimio MCAs was delivered by Majority Whip Moses Ogeto who did not reveal the agenda of the meeting ruling out impeachment talks.

The meeting, which brought together both elected and nominated Azimio MCAs, focused on discussing development plans for all 85 wards in Nairobi County for the current financial year.

Governor Sakaja reassured the ward representatives of his dedication to delivering services to the city’s residents through the outlined development projects.

Sakaja said he is serving all Nairobi residents without favor.

“I believe with the planned developments, we will fulfill our promises to the people of Nairobi. My duty is to serve everyone and build a team that delivers for our residents. We made commitments, and we must honor them. I am committed to making Nairobi work,” said Sakaja.

He emphasized that his administration will serve all Nairobi residents, irrespective of political affiliation.

Sakaja also expressed his intention to engage with all elected leaders to foster cooperation and ensure effective service delivery.

Earlier this month, Sakaja also met with Kenya Kwanza-allied MCAs to discuss county matters.

He acknowledged the support he has received from United Democratic Alliance (UDA) MCAs, despite them being the minority in the county assembly.

He had dismissed the impeachment talk.

The impeachment talk was started two weeks ago by a section of the MCAs who accused Sakaja of bad leadership.

The meeting comes days after Sakaja was spotted in the company of Azimio leader Raila Odinga in his Opoda farm in Bondo over the weekend during the social reunion of the Sakwa People’s Caucus at Kang’o ka Jaramogi.

Sakaja posted on his X account in part, “The Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Museum is also one of the best collections I’ve seen of the history of the departed sage pathfinder Jaramogi Oginga Odinga, the history of Kenya’s liberation, East Africa and Africa.”

“I also deeply appreciate the opportunity to visit my brother Fidel’s final resting place, 9 years after the great Obange left us,” he said.

The meeting between Sakaja and Raila has generated talk from both sides of the political divide at City Hall.

In the Nairobi County assembly, the Azimio coalition has majority members, while the Kenya Kwanza that gave Sakaja his ticket to run in the 2022 governor’s race is the minority.

But for a long time, Sakaja has been accused of leaning towards Azimio yet he was elected via UDA ticket which belongs to the Kenya Kwanza coalition.

Deputy Minority Leader Waithera Chege argues that an impeachment will only come when there is a substantive notice of motion and that she will only participate if there was one.

“Most of those people are not serious. They are just doing it because of interest. And once their interest is settled, then the whole thing is dropped,” she noted.

On his part, Dandora 1 Member Allan Gathuku downplayed impeached talks stating that it might not pass at the moment when President Ruto and Raila Odinga are on good terms.