Sakaja, NTSA To Streamline Nairobi’s Transport System

Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja and the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) Director General George Njao have pledged to restore order and efficiency in Nairobi’s transport system following a high-level meeting.

Governor Sakaja outlined plans to tackle challenges such as route mismanagement, unregulated matatu operations, and illegal bus stages.

He emphasized the importance of streamlining pick-up and drop-off points for public service vehicles (PSVs), enforcing speed limits, and eliminating overnight parking at bus stages.

“We will soon engage PSV stakeholders to address route disorder, parking violations, uniform regulations, and speeding. Order in the transport sector is non-negotiable,” Sakaja said.

The Governor announced plans to establish a monitoring center in partnership with NTSA to oversee the behavior of registered PSVs. The center will use technology to ensure compliance with traffic laws, improving accountability and road safety.

Sakaja also called for better organization of Nairobi’s bodaboda sector, urging NTSA to ensure all riders are registered and affiliated with SACCOs. “Riders must be registered, affiliated with SACCOs, and their operations well-coordinated to enhance accountability,” he said.

He raised concerns about the growing number of billboards obstructing road visibility and called for stricter regulations to control their placement.

NTSA Director General George Njao pledged full support for Nairobi County’s efforts, emphasizing the importance of designated routes, proper drop-off points, and real-time traffic monitoring.

“We are committed to ensuring every PSV operates within its designated route to streamline traffic and enhance safety,” Njao said.

Both parties stressed the need for strict enforcement and the integration of technology to create a safer, more efficient transport system in Nairobi.