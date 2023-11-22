Sakaja to Have Boy Whose Peanuts Were Spilled by Kanjo Return to School

Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja has stepped in to support a minor who was allegedly harassed by a county inspectorate official.

In a statement on Wednesday, Sakaja said the boy has since been identified as 14-year-old Burundi national Ndagire Renova.

Ndagire shot to the limelight on Tuesday after he was caught on video crying with his roasted peanuts on the ground.

The boy was selling peanuts in the CBD in contravention of the County’s Street vending guidelines.

Sakaja said that he will ensure the boy returns to school.

“Following the meeting with the Governor, the County has engaged the Ambassador of Burundi to Kenya Ms Ntahonkuriye Emmernece to ensure the young man is supported in his best interests to resume school and secure a future,” he said.

He, however, noted that Ndagire has in the past spilled his peanuts in a bid to evade arrest.

“Unfortunately, when Ndagire was caught and the enforcement officer impounded his goods, the minor struggled to spill its contents onto the ground after the handle broke,” added Sakaja.

“This is something he has been reported to have previously done at Afya Centre and outside City Market. A number of hawkers employ this tactic, which naturally attracts sympathy and public outrage and prevents their further arrest.”

The county boss also urged county law enforcement to treat traders with dignity.