Sakaja Vows Crackdown On Illegal Hawking, Hanging Ads

Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja has pledged to intensify efforts to restore order in the city by cracking down on illegal activities that compromise public safety and the city’s image.

Governor Sakaja announced that individuals and businesses reinstalling illegal hanging advertisements or hawking along pedestrian walkways will face arrest.

“Those defying the city’s regulations by reinstalling hanging ads after they have been removed will not go unpunished,” he stated.

The removal of hanging advertisements comes in response to rising concerns over cluttered streets and obstructed pedestrian walkways. These ads have increasingly defaced public spaces and disrupted traffic flow.

Similarly, hawking on pedestrian paths has created chaos and endangered pedestrians by disrupting foot traffic.

Governor Sakaja reiterated the ban on hawking along walkways, emphasizing the importance of safeguarding the city’s appearance and safety. He proposed using back lanes to provide traders with alternative spaces for their businesses.

In addition, the Nairobi County Government has directed all property owners within the Central Business District (CBD) and other areas to repaint their buildings within 90 days. This initiative aims to enhance the city’s appearance and restore order.

Governor Sakaja assured residents that the measures will be strictly enforced.

Regular patrols and inspections will be conducted to ensure compliance and remove any illegal advertisements or hawking activities.