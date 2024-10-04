Sam Waterston Net Worth

Sam Waterston, an acclaimed American actor, producer, and director, boasts a net worth of approximately $20 million. Best known for his iconic role as Jack McCoy in Law & Order, Waterston has built a successful career in film, television, and stage over several decades. His impressive portfolio includes roles in Woody Allen films, critically acclaimed performances on Broadway, and appearances in recent series like The Newsroom, Grace and Frankie, and The Dropout.

Early Life

Samuel Atkinson Waterston was born on November 15, 1940, in Cambridge, Massachusetts. He grew up in an artistic household, with a father who was a teacher and a mother who was a painter. Raised alongside three siblings, Sam’s early exposure to the arts sparked his passion for acting. After graduating high school, he attended Yale University, where he honed his acting skills, eventually graduating in 1962 with a Bachelor of Arts in acting.

Career

Waterston began his career on stage in the 1960s, quickly establishing himself with standout roles in Shakespearean plays, including Hamlet and Much Ado About Nothing. His dedication to theater remained a key focus throughout his early career. By the 1970s, he transitioned into film, making his breakthrough in the 1974 adaptation of The Great Gatsby as Nick Carraway. Around the same time, he gained further recognition for his role in Woody Allen’s Interiors (1978).

Hollywood

Despite his growing success in Hollywood, Waterston’s heart remained in theater, where he continued to star in both Broadway and off-Broadway productions. His versatility shone through in films such as The Killing Fields (1984), where he earned an Academy Award nomination for Best Actor. During the 1980s, Waterston frequently collaborated with Woody Allen, appearing in three of his films.

The 1990s brought further success in both film and television. Waterston starred in movies like The Man in the Moon (1991), Serial Mom (1994), and Nixon (1995). However, it was his role as the relentless prosecutor Jack McCoy in Law & Order that solidified his place in TV history. Waterston appeared in over 370 episodes of the long-running series from 1994 to 2010, and later returned when the show was revived in 2022.

Even after achieving widespread fame, Waterston never strayed far from the stage. In 1993, he returned to Broadway, reprising the role of Abraham Lincoln in Abe Lincoln in Illinois, a performance that earned him critical acclaim. Waterston’s post-2010s career saw him taking on roles in television hits like The Newsroom and Grace and Frankie, as well as films like Miss Sloane (2016) and On the Basis of Sex (2018). In 2022, he portrayed George Shultz in Hulu’s The Dropout, adding yet another compelling character to his illustrious career.

Awards

Sam Waterston’s career has been marked by numerous accolades, including nominations for Academy Awards, Tony Awards, and Golden Globe Awards. He has also been honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2010 and was inducted into the American Theatre Hall of Fame in 2012.

Personal Life

Waterston has been married twice. He divorced his first wife in 1975, with whom he shares one child. A year later, he married his second wife, a former model, and together they have three children. Waterston is also a vocal advocate for social and environmental causes. In 2019, he and Jane Fonda were arrested during a climate change protest in Washington, D.C. His passion for activism has seen him collaborate with various political and environmental groups.

