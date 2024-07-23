Samuel L. Jackson’s Net Worth

Samuel L. Jackson is a prolific American actor and producer with a net worth of $250 million. Having appeared in over 150 films, he is one of the highest-grossing actors of all time, with his movies collectively earning more than $27 billion worldwide. His films gross an average of $89.9 million each, and he commands a salary of $10 to $20 million for a leading role in major productions. Jackson earns $4 to $6 million per appearance as Nick Fury in Marvel films, even for brief cameos.

Early Life

Samuel Leroy Jackson was born on December 21, 1948, in Washington, D.C., and raised by his mother in Chattanooga, Tennessee. He attended segregated schools and graduated from Riverside High School. Initially enrolling at Morehouse College to study marine biology, Jackson switched to drama after joining a local acting group. During his college years, he served as an usher at Martin Luther King Jr.’s funeral and was involved in protests that led to his temporary suspension from Morehouse. He later graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Drama in 1972.

Acting Career

Jackson began his career in theater and television films before moving to New York in 1976. He gained recognition in the early 1990s with roles in films such as “Goodfellas” (1990), “Jungle Fever” (1991), “Patriot Games” (1992), “Amos & Andrew” (1993), and “Jurassic Park” (1993). His collaborations with director Quentin Tarantino in “Pulp Fiction” (1994), “Jackie Brown” (1997), “Django Unchained” (2012), and “The Hateful Eight” (2015) are particularly notable.

Jackson is well-known for his role as Nick Fury in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and as Jedi Master Mace Windu in the “Star Wars” prequel trilogy. His other significant films include “A Time to Kill” (1996), “The Negotiator” (1998), “Snakes on a Plane” (2006), and “Kong: Skull Island” (2017).

In addition to his on-screen roles, Jackson has lent his voice to animated films like “The Incredibles” (2004) and its sequel “Incredibles 2” (2018), “Star Wars: The Clone Wars” (2008), and “Turbo” (2013).

Samuel L. Jackson Endorsements

Jackson has voiced characters in various video games, including the main antagonist in “Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas,” and narrated “The Bible Experience” audiobook. His most notable endorsement deal is with Capital One, reportedly earning him eight figures annually. He has also appeared in commercials for Adidas, Apple, and Brioni.

Personal Life

Jackson married actress and sports channel producer LaTanya Richardson in 1980. They have a daughter, Zoe, born in 1982. The Jackson family is active in philanthropy, supporting causes related to education, Alzheimer’s, and equal rights. Jackson traced part of his ancestry to the Benga people of Gabon and became a naturalized citizen of Gabon in 2019. He enjoys basketball and golf, with a contract clause allowing him to play golf during film shoots.

Real Estate

In 2000, Jackson and his wife bought a mansion in Beverly Park, Beverly Hills, from Roseanne Barr for $8.35 million, now valued at $20-30 million. In 2005, they purchased a condo on Manhattan’s Upper East Side for $4.8 million, listing it for sale in 2018 for $13 million.

Samuel Jackson Salary

Jackson earned $75,000 for “White Sands” (1992), $10 million for “Shaft,” $7 million for “Unbreakable,” $6 million for “No Good Deed,” and $5 million for “Kong: Skull Island.” He earns $4 to $6 million per Marvel film appearance as Nick Fury.

