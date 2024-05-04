Sanaa Lathan, an accomplished American actress and voice artist, has left an indelible mark on the entertainment industry with her stellar performances on both the big and small screens. Renowned for her roles in iconic films like “Love & Basketball” and “The Best Man,” Lathan has not only garnered critical acclaim but also amassed a substantial net worth.

Sanaa Lathan Net Worth $5 Million Date of Birth September 19, 1971 Place of Birth New York City Nationality American Profession

Sanaa Lathan Net Worth

Sanaa Lathan net worth is $5 million. She has established herself as a prominent figure in Hollywood, earning recognition for her exceptional talent and versatility as an actress and voice artist.

Early Life

Born on September 19, 1971, in New York City, Sanaa Lathan hails from a family rooted in the performing arts, with her mother, Eleanor McCoy, being an actress and dancer, and her father, Stan Lathan, a notable producer.

Lathan pursued her education at the Manhattan Center for Science and Mathematics before graduating from the University of California, Berkeley, with a degree in English. She further honed her craft at Yale University, where she earned a master’s degree in Drama.

Sanaa Lathan Career

Sanaa Lathan’s journey to stardom began with acclaimed performances off-Broadway and on the Los Angeles stage, setting the stage for her illustrious career in entertainment.

She garnered recognition for her role as the mother of Wesley Snipes’ character in “Blade” (1998), followed by notable appearances in “Life” (1999) alongside Martin Lawrence and Eddie Murphy, and “The Best Man” (1999) alongside Taye Diggs.

Lathan’s breakthrough came with the romantic sports drama “Love & Basketball” (2000), where her portrayal earned her critical acclaim and prestigious awards, including the NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Actress in a Motion Picture.

Throughout her career, Lathan has delivered standout performances in a diverse range of projects, from theater productions like “A Raisin in the Sun” to films like “Alien vs. Predator” (2004) and “Now You See Me 2” (2016), showcasing her versatility and talent.

Sanaa Lathan Relationships

Sanaa Lathan’s personal life has occasionally made headlines, including her marriage to actor Shemar Moore and her discreet relationship with co-star Omar Epps during the filming of “Love & Basketball.”

Despite being linked to several high-profile figures, including rapper French Montana, Lathan remains happily single, prioritizing her career and personal fulfillment.