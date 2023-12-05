Sanaipei Tande To Release New Song “M.I.A” This Week

Renowned musician and actor Sanaipei Tande is set to release her latest song, “M.I.A,” on Friday.

The artist took to her social media platforms to share the exciting news with her fans.

Produced by Universal Music Group, the track promises to be a captivating addition to her discography.

In a heartfelt post, Sanaipei Tande expressed her anticipation for the release, accompanied by a snippet of the lyrics.

“I’m obsessed, possessed, I’m taken by you! I’m upset, you da best, I’m faithful to you #MIA with @dtxmusic & @umusickenya drops Friday 8th! ” she posted.

This release holds a poignant significance for Sanaipei Tande, as it follows the recent loss of her father, Manasseh Lemaiyian Tande, on October 13.

Despite the personal challenges, the artist continues to channel her emotions into her art, resonating with audiences who have long appreciated her distinctive musical style.

Sanaipei Tande has left an indelible mark on the music scene with hit songs such as “Mfalme wa Mapenzi,” “Amina,” and “Kiwango.”