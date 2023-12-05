fbpx
    Subscribe
    ENTERTAINMENT

    Sanaipei Tande To Release New Song “M.I.A” This Week

    Andrew WalyaulaBy No Comments1 Min Read
    Sanaipei Tande New Song

    Renowned musician and actor Sanaipei Tande is set to release her latest song, “M.I.A,” on Friday.

    The artist took to her social media platforms to share the exciting news with her fans.

    Produced by Universal Music Group, the track promises to be a captivating addition to her discography.

    In a heartfelt post, Sanaipei Tande expressed her anticipation for the release, accompanied by a snippet of the lyrics.

    Also Read: Jimmi Gathu Speaks On New Drama Series, Kina, On-Screen Chemistry With Sanaipei Tande (Video)

    “I’m obsessed, possessed, I’m taken by you! I’m upset, you da best, I’m faithful to you  #MIA with @dtxmusic & @umusickenya drops Friday 8th! ” she posted.

    This release holds a poignant significance for Sanaipei Tande, as it follows the recent loss of her father, Manasseh Lemaiyian Tande, on October 13.

    Despite the personal challenges, the artist continues to channel her emotions into her art, resonating with audiences who have long appreciated her distinctive musical style.

    Sanaipei Tande has left an indelible mark on the music scene with hit songs such as “Mfalme wa Mapenzi,” “Amina,” and “Kiwango.”

     

    Email your news TIPS to Editor@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254707482874

    Share.

    Andrew Walyaula is a seasoned multimedia journalist at the forefront of leveraging technological advances to deliver impactful content. With a profound understanding of Search Engine Optimization (SEO), Walyaula has carved a niche for himself by producing competitive articles with a global reach, focusing on topics ranging from celebrities to science and technology. Walyaula believes in the power of completeness and quality, ensuring that his articles are not only informative but also engaging for a diverse audience. Through his expertise, he navigates the ever-evolving landscape of journalism, embracing innovation to provide readers with articles that are both compelling and accessible. Walyaula@kahawatungu.com

    Related Posts

    Leave a Reply

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    GIPHY App Key not set. Please check settings

    Nelly And Ashanti Reportedly Expecting Their First Child Together After Rekindling Romance

    Sanaipei Tande To Release New Song "M.I.A" This Week

     