Sandra Oh’s Net Worth

Sandra Oh, a celebrated Canadian-born actress, has accumulated a net worth of $25 million, thanks to her acclaimed roles in television series like Grey’s Anatomy and Killing Eve. With multiple awards to her name, including Golden Globe Awards, Primetime Emmy nominations, and Screen Actors Guild Awards, Oh has made an indelible mark in the entertainment industry.

Sandra Oh Salary from Grey’s Anatomy

During her time on Grey’s Anatomy, Oh earned a peak salary of $350,000 per episode, eventually making between $8-9 million per season. She starred on the popular medical drama from 2005 to 2014, playing the beloved character Cristina Yang for 10 seasons, a role that catapulted her to global fame.

Early Life

Sandra Miju Oh was born on July 20, 1971, in Nepean, Ontario, Canada, to South Korean immigrant parents. Her father, Oh Jun-su, was a businessman, and her mother, Jeon Young-nam, was a biochemist. Oh grew up with two siblings, Ray and Grace, and pursued her love for the arts early in life. She began ballet at age four and participated in school drama productions while excelling academically, serving as the student council president.

Despite her parents’ wishes for her to study journalism, Oh followed her passion for acting, turning down a four-year scholarship to Carleton University. Instead, she attended the prestigious National Theatre School of Canada, graduating in 1993. Her decision to pursue acting would pay off almost immediately.

Career

Sandra Oh first gained attention in Canada with her lead role in the 1994 film Double Happiness, which earned her a Genie Award for Best Actress. This marked the beginning of a successful career in film and television. She followed this with roles in Bean (1997), Last Night (1998), and Arliss, an HBO series in which she starred for six seasons, receiving widespread critical praise.

Oh’s early 2000s film work included appearances in Under the Tuscan Sun (2003) and Sideways (2004). In 2005, she landed the role of Cristina Yang on Grey’s Anatomy, a part that earned her a Golden Globe Award for Best Supporting Actress and multiple Primetime Emmy nominations. She remained a key cast member until 2014, receiving widespread acclaim for her portrayal of the driven, complex surgeon.

Killing Eve

In 2018, Oh took on another groundbreaking role as Eve Polastri in the BBC series Killing Eve, a spy thriller that follows her character’s intense dynamic with assassin Villanelle, played by Jodie Comer. The series was a huge success, earning Oh a Golden Globe Award for Best Actress, making her the first woman of Asian descent to win two Golden Globes. She also won a Screen Actors Guild Award and received additional Emmy nominations for her work in the show.

Sandra Oh Awards

Sandra Oh’s career is decorated with numerous accolades. She has been nominated for multiple Primetime Emmy Awards and won Golden Globes, Screen Actors Guild Awards, and a Genie Award. In 2011, she received a star on Canada’s Walk of Fame, and in 2019, she was awarded the National Arts Centre Award by the Governor General of Canada. Oh’s contribution to television has made her a pioneering figure in Hollywood, especially for Asian representation in the industry.

Personal Life

Oh was previously married to filmmaker Alexander Payne, with the couple divorcing in 2006 after a brief marriage. In recent years, she has been linked to Russian artist Lev Rukhin, though the pair keeps their relationship private. In 2018, Oh became a U.S. citizen and is an avid practitioner of Vipassana, a Buddhist form of meditation.

