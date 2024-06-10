Sara Gilbert, an accomplished American actress, writer, director, and TV producer, has amassed a net worth of $30 million. She gained widespread recognition for her role as Darlene Conner on the ABC series “Roseanne,” which aired from 1988 to 1997 and was revived in 2018. Gilbert continued her role in the spin-off “The Conners.” In addition to her acting career, she created and co-hosted the CBS daytime talk show “The Talk” from 2010 to 2019.

Sara Gilbert Net Worth $30 Million Date of Birth January 29, 1975 Place of Birth Santa Monica, California Nationality American Profession Actor, Screenwriter, Television Producer

Early Life

Sara Rebecca Abeles, known professionally as Sara Gilbert, was born on January 29, 1975, in Santa Monica, California. Her parents, Barbara and Harold, are Jewish, and her maternal grandfather, Harry Crane, created “The Honeymooners.” Gilbert has four half-siblings: Joseph and Patrice on her father’s side, and Melissa and Jonathan Gilbert, stars of “Little House on the Prairie,” on her mother’s side. At age 6, inspired by Melissa’s Hollywood Walk of Fame star, Gilbert decided to pursue acting. She adopted the surname Gilbert in 1984. Gilbert graduated with honors from Yale University in 1997 with a B.A. in art, specializing in photography.

Sara Gilbert Career

Gilbert began acting in elementary school, making her television debut in the 1984 TV movie “Calamity Jane.” In 1988, she landed the role of Darlene Conner on “Roseanne,” which would become her most iconic role. “Roseanne” aired 231 episodes over 10 seasons, and its reboot led to the creation of the spin-off “The Conners” after the original reboot was canceled.

Also Read: Robert Wagner Net Worth

Throughout her career, Gilbert has amassed numerous film and television credits, including “Poison Ivy” (1992), “Riding in Cars with Boys” (2001), and “The Big Bang Theory” (2007–2010; 2016). She has also appeared on shows like “ER” (2004–2007), “24” (2002), and “Will & Grace” (2003). Gilbert created and co-hosted “The Talk” in 2010, which has aired over 2,200 episodes.

The Conners Salary

By the third season of “The Conners,” Gilbert’s salary was increased to $400,000 per episode, amounting to $8 million per 20-episode season.

Personal Life

During her teenage years, Gilbert dated her “Roseanne” co-star Johnny Galecki. It was during this relationship that she realized she was a lesbian. Gilbert did not publicly discuss her sexuality until she launched “The Talk” in 2010. From 2001 to 2011, she was in a relationship with TV producer Ali Adler, with whom she has two children: son Levi (born 2004) and daughter Sawyer (born 2007). Gilbert became engaged to songwriter and music producer Linda Perry in April 2013, and they married in March 2014. Gilbert and Perry have a son, Rhodes, born in February 2015. Gilbert filed for legal separation from Perry in December 2019.

Sara Gilbert Awards and Nominations

Gilbert has received numerous accolades throughout her career. She earned Primetime Emmy nominations for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for “Roseanne” in 1993 and 1994. She has won four Young Artist Awards for “Roseanne” and “Sudie and Simpson” and was nominated for several Daytime Emmys for “The Talk,” winning Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Host in 2017 and Outstanding Talk Show/Entertainment in 2016 and 2018. She received a Humanitarian Award at the 2009 LA Femme International Film Festival and a Film Independent Spirit Award nomination for “Poison Ivy” in 1993.

Real Estate

In 2016, Gilbert purchased a six-bedroom mansion in the Hancock Park area of Los Angeles for $6.85 million. Previously, she and Linda Perry owned a $3.5 million home on the Sunset Strip, bought in 2012. Gilbert also owned a Beverly Hills home, which she sold to actress Penelope Cruz for $3.3 million.

Sara Gilbert Net Worth

Sara Gilbert net worth is $30 million.