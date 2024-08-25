Sarah Paulson’s Net Worth

Sarah Paulson, an acclaimed American actress, has amassed a net worth of $12 million through a versatile career spanning television, film, and stage. Known for her compelling performances in series like “American Horror Story” (2011–present), “The People v. O. J. Simpson: American Crime Story” (2016), and “Ratched” (2020), Paulson has also made her mark in movies such as “What Women Want” (2000), “12 Years a Slave” (2013), “Carol” (2015), “Bird Box” (2018), and “Ocean’s 8” (2018).

Her work has not gone unnoticed; she has received numerous awards, including a Primetime Emmy, a Golden Globe, and a Screen Actors Guild Award for her role as Marcia Clark in “The People v. O. J. Simpson: American Crime Story.” Additionally, she has showcased her talent on Broadway in productions like “The Glass Menagerie” (2005) and “Collected Stories” (2010). In 2020, Netflix reported that “Ratched,” a show where Paulson plays the lead role, was the streaming platform’s most successful original launch of the year, with 48 million views in its first month. Her influence in the entertainment industry was further recognized when she was listed among “Time” magazine’s most influential people in the world in 2017.

Early Life

Born Sarah Catharine Paulson on December 17, 1974, in Tampa, Florida, Sarah experienced a turbulent childhood due to her parents’ divorce when she was just five. Moving first to Maine and then to New York City with her mother and sister, Sarah’s early life was marked by frequent relocations and her mother’s struggle to support the family as a waitress. She attended Brooklyn’s P.S. 29, Fiorello H. LaGuardia High School in Manhattan, and graduated from the American Academy of Dramatic Arts in 1992. Shortly after, she began her acting career in New York stage productions and made her television debut in a 1994 episode of “Law & Order.”

Sarah Paulson Career

Paulson’s career took off in the mid-1990s, starting with her role in the television film “Friends at Last” and her portrayal of a murder victim’s ghost in CBS’s “American Gothic.” Her early film work included leading roles in indie films such as “Levitation” (1997) and supporting roles in mainstream films like “The Other Sister” (1999) alongside Diane Keaton and Juliette Lewis. Paulson became a familiar face on television through her role in the series “Jack & Jill” (1999-2001) and appeared in several other projects, including “What Women Want” (2000) and “Leap of Faith” (2002).

In 2005, Paulson gained significant attention for her recurring role as Miss Isringhausen in HBO’s “Deadwood” and her performance in “The Glass Menagerie” on Broadway. Her career continued to ascend with her role in Aaron Sorkin’s “Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip” (2007), earning her nominations from the Golden Globes and Satellite Awards.

Her collaboration with Ryan Murphy, beginning with a guest role on “Nip/Tuck,” led to her iconic roles in “American Horror Story.” Paulson’s versatility shone through in her varied characters across multiple seasons of the anthology series. She also delivered a standout performance as Marcia Clark in “The People v. O. J. Simpson: American Crime Story,” for which she won multiple awards. She continues to showcase her range, starring in the Netflix series “Ratched” and being set to portray Linda Tripp in the upcoming “Impeachment: American Crime Story” in 2021.

Personal Life

Sarah Paulson has been open about her personal life and relationships. She dated actress Cherry Jones from 2004 to 2009 and has expressed that her romantic relationships have included both men and women. Since 2015, she has been in a relationship with actress Holland Taylor, and the couple has been celebrated within the LGBTQ+ community, winning the “Love is Great” award at The Queerties in 2019. In 2018, Paulson was named one of the year’s best-dressed women by the fashion website Net-a-Porter. Politically active, she appeared in the anti-Trump satire “Coastal Elites” during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

Sarah Paulson Awards

Throughout her career, Paulson has received numerous accolades. She has been nominated for seven Primetime Emmy Awards, winning in 2016 for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or a Movie for her portrayal of Marcia Clark. This role also earned her a Golden Globe, a Screen Actors Guild Award, and several other honors. Her performances in “American Horror Story” have won her two Critics’ Choice Television Awards, a Fangoria Chainsaw Award, and other prestigious awards. For her work in “12 Years a Slave” and “Mud,” she has shared collective awards with her castmates, further establishing her status as a talented ensemble player.

Real Estate

Paulson has also made savvy investments in real estate. In 2016, she purchased a 2,100-square-foot home in the Hollywood Hills West area of Los Angeles for $1.65 million. The property, which includes a guest house and a hidden swimming pool discovered during renovations, was bought from her “American Horror Story” co-star Emma Roberts.

