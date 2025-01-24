Sarah Wairimu Cohen to spend weekend at Lang’ata prisons pending mental assessment

The widow of slain Dutch national Tob Cohen was Friday detained at the Langata Women’s prisons pending a ruling by the court on whether she will undergo a mental assessment before pleading to murder charges.

Sarah Wairimu Kamotho was produced at the Kibera Law Courts where she was expected to plead to murder charges in relation to the death of her husband Cohen.

This is after the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) reviewed the murder file of the case she was previously charged with.

After reviewing the file, the DPP noted that there is enough evidence to have Sarah charged afresh with murder contrary to Section 203 as read with Section 204 of the Penal Code.

And after her production in court the prosecution argued they needed to hold her pending several procedures including the mental tests.

This came amid protests from her legal team.

She was arrested at her home in Nairobi, and was detained at the Kilimani Police Station.

The matter had taken a dramatic turn in November 2022 when the DPP dropped murder charges against Wairimu and businessman Peter Karanja.

Instead of pursuing a murder trial, the DPP decided to seek answers through a public inquest, citing the need for a more comprehensive investigation.

This decision came after the DPP concluded that there was insufficient evidence to secure a conviction, blaming the Directorate of Criminal Investigation (DCI) for failing to provide critical evidence such as cell phone data and witness statements.

The trial court had been told that the accused murdered Cohen between July 19 and July 20, 2019.

Cohen’s body was found in a septic tank at his home in Lower Kabete area.