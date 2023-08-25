Saudi Arabia Contemplates Chinese Proposal For Nuclear Power Plant As US Conditions Raise Concerns

Saudi Arabia is reportedly evaluating a proposal from China National Nuclear Corporation (CNNC), a state-owned entity, to construct a nuclear power plant within the kingdom, citing growing frustration over the conditions set forth by the United States in supporting Riyadh’s nuclear power aspirations.

The offer from CNNC includes plans for a nuclear facility near the border with Qatar and the United Arab Emirates, as per unnamed Saudi officials cited in a Wall Street Journal report.

The Saudi government is hopeful that this Chinese bid will prompt the US administration led by President Joe Biden to reconsider its stringent prerequisites for assisting the country’s burgeoning nuclear industry.

Also Read: Fukushima: China Retaliates as Japan Releases Treated Nuclear Water

These conditions include commitments to refrain from uranium enrichment and self-mining of uranium deposits.

These safeguards are primarily designed to prevent the proliferation of nuclear weapons. China, however, is expected to be less stringent in its requirements, raising concerns about potential weapons proliferation.

As of the time of writing, neither CNNC nor the foreign ministries of China and Saudi Arabia have responded to requests for comments.

In recent years, Saudi Arabia and China have deepened their bilateral relations, causing unease in Washington. Chinese President Xi Jinping’s visit to the kingdom in December and subsequent investment deals totaling $10 billion underscore the strengthening ties between the two countries.

Furthermore, China’s ambitions to export its nuclear energy industry have been evident, with plans to build multiple overseas nuclear reactors in line with its “Belt and Road” initiative.

China has also expanded its diplomatic footprint in the region, including facilitating the normalization of relations between Saudi Arabia and Iran earlier this year. This move comes after years of tension between the two countries.

Saudi Arabia, being a significant oil producer, has long considered diversifying its energy portfolio through domestic nuclear energy development.

The nation currently relies heavily on oil and natural gas to meet its power requirements. The engagement with China on nuclear power underscores Saudi Arabia’s broader efforts to transition away from fossil fuels.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...