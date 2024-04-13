Saweetie Siblings: Meet Maya and Milan Harper

Saweetie, whose real name is Diamonté Quiava Valentin Harper, is an American rapper and singer born on July 2, 1994, in Santa Clara, California.

She was raised in Sacramento and is the daughter of Trinidad Valentin, a former video vixen and Johnny Kenton Harper, a former baseball player.

Saweetie gained popularity with her debut single Icy Grl, which went viral and earned an RIAA platinum certification.

She has also ventured into acting, hosting and entrepreneurship, launching her own record label, Icy Records and collaborating with various brands.

Siblings

Saweetie has two younger twin sisters named Maya and Milan Harper.

Saweetie is the oldest of the three sisters and has mentioned her sisters in interviews, expressing her love and affection for them.

She has also shared pictures and videos of her sisters on social media, showcasing their close-knit bonds.

Career

Saweetie gained popularity through her unique sound and style, which combines elements of bossiness, independence, touch, CEO and hyphy.

Her music is characterized by her high-energy approach and her willingness to express her thoughts on various topics, including her views on men.

Throughout her career, Saweetie has worked with notable producers such as Timbaland, who contributed to her album, Pretty Bitch Music.

She has been praised for her ability to add her own twist to classic songs, as well as her growth as an artist, with her songs becoming more polished and her lyrics deeper over time.

Saweetie has also been open about her struggles with fame and the pressure she felt from her team, which led to her taking a hiatus from the industry.

However, she has since returned to the spotlight, hosting and performing at events such as the 2021 MTV EMAs.

Throughout her career, Saweetie has emphasized the importance of maintaining balance, taking breaks, and setting boundaries to avoid burnout.

She has also been a strong advocate for Black women, participating in conversations and initiatives that celebrate their stories, traditions, identities and experiences.

Relationships

Saweetie has had a few notable relationships in the public eye.

Initially, she was in a relationship with Quavo, a member of the hip-hop trio Migos.

Their relationship began in early 2017, with Quavo making it Instagram official on March 28 of the same year.

They were known for their collaborations and mutual respect for each other’s work, making their relationship a fairytale in the entertainment industry.

However, in April 2023, rumors of a relationship between Saweetie and fellow rapper YG began to surface.

The pair was spotted together at Coachella 2023, and later at a resort in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, confirming their romantic involvement.

This relationship marked another significant moment in Saweetie’s dating history.