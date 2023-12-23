Saweetie’s Net Worth: A Journey Of Icy Success

Saweetie, the talented American rapper, has amassed a noteworthy net worth of $4 million, propelled by her meteoric rise in the music industry. From her early breakthrough with “Icy Grl” to the success of her debut studio album “Pretty Bitch Music,” this article delves into Saweetie’s flourishing career and diverse ventures.

Early Life

Diamonté Quiava Valentin Harper, professionally known as Saweetie, was born on July 2, 1993, in Santa Clara, California. Raised in the Sacramento area, she discovered her passion for music at a young age. Saweetie initiated her higher education journey at San Diego State University and later completed her communications degree at the University of Southern California.

Saweetie Music Career

Saweetie made her presence known in 2012 by sharing short rap videos on Instagram. Her breakthrough came with the release of “Icy Grl” in 2017, a single that gained attention and led to her signing with Warner Bros. Records. The subsequent release of her major label debut EP, “High Maintenance,” in 2018 marked the beginning of her ascent.

The EP’s single, “Icy Grl,” achieved Gold certification by June of the same year and later received RIAA multi-Platinum status. Saweetie’s success continued with the release of her second major label EP, “Icy,” in 2019, featuring the hit single “My Type.” This track marked her entry into the Billboard Hot 100, peaking at number 21.

Saweetie Chart-Topping Singles

In June 2020, Saweetie achieved significant success with the lead single from her debut album, “Pretty Bitch Music.” “Tap In” reached number 20 on the Billboard Hot 100 and set the stage for further accomplishments. Notable singles like “Back to the Streets” and “Best Friend” featuring Doja Cat earned Grammy nominations, showcasing Saweetie’s prowess in the rap genre.

Continuing her musical journey, Saweetie released the EP “Pretty Summer Playlist: Season 1” in April 2021, featuring singles like “Risky” and “Talkin’ Bout.” The release of “Fast (Motion)” and the single “Icy Chain” in subsequent months further solidified her position in the music industry.

Saweetie Collaborations

Beyond her solo endeavors, Saweetie collaborated with various artists, including appearances on songs like “Bussin 2.0” and “Kings & Queens, Pt. 2.” Her entrepreneurial spirit shone through as she ventured into the fashion realm with a capsule collection in collaboration with PrettyLittleThing and embraced brand partnerships with McDonald’s and Revlon’s Sinful Colors.

Saweetie’s business acumen extended to beauty products, where she became the face of KISS Colors edge fixer glue. Additionally, she explored fashion and beauty through her jewelry line and co-branded makeup collection.

Saweetie TV Shows

Saweetie showcased her dynamic talent on television, making guest appearances on shows like “Nick Cannon Presents: Wild ‘N Out” and venturing into acting with a recurring role on ABC’s “Grown-ish.” Her performance on “Saturday Night Live” and hosting the Netflix comedy special “Sex: Unzipped” further highlighted her multifaceted capabilities.

Saweetie Boyfriend

In her personal life, Saweetie gained attention for her relationship with rapper Quavo, a member of Migos. The public revelation of their breakup, accompanied by discussions of infidelity, stirred media interest.

Saweetie Net Worth

Saweetie net worth of $4 million and multifaceted career underscore her status as a prominent figure in the music and entertainment landscape. With chart-topping hits, entrepreneurial ventures, and diverse collaborations, Saweetie remains a force to be reckoned with in the music industry.

