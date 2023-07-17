Scare at GTC Tower in Nairobi as Suspicious Object is Left on Road

There was panic at the iconic GTC Tower in Nairobi’s Westlands area when police discovered an abandoned object on the roadside.

The structure is currently the tallest and newest one in the city and lies on Chiromo Lane. It is still taking in new tenants.

Police and witnesses said a suspicious object wrapped in red clothing was dropped by a car at the GTC building area on Sunday afternoon. The occupants and the car are yet to be found.

This forced officials to cordon off the area and called police who arrived with a sniffer dog.

Police from General Service Unit’s Recce squad man the building sales centre. Preliminary findings established that it was neither a bomb nor an explosive object.

It was later inspected by officials from the bomb squad who asserted that the object wrapped on a led power supply device was neither bomb nor explosive material and there was no cause for alarm.

The object was taken away by the bomb experts for analysis and destruction. Police believe the person or persons behind the incident have an agenda.

“They could be testing our preparedness for a bigger thing to come. Why would someone leave such a thing at such a place yet he or she knows what it means?” posed an officer who sought anonymity.

There are terror threats in the country amid calls for vigilance from all. Terrorists have been targeting and attacking security officials near the Kenya-Somalia border leaving dozens dead and many injured.

