Scheana Shay Net Worth

    Scheana Shay, the versatile American actress, singer, and reality television personality, boasts a commendable net worth of $3 million, reflecting her diverse talents and contributions to the entertainment industry. Best known for her role on Bravo’s hit reality show “Vanderpump Rules,” Scheana Shay has captivated audiences with her charisma and infectious energy.

    Rise to Fame

    Scheana Shay’s journey to fame commenced in 2010 when she joined the cast of Bravo’s “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.” Her appearances on the show provided a glimpse into her dynamic personality and paved the way for her transition to “Vanderpump Rules” in 2013. As a core member of the cast, Scheana showcased her authenticity and relatability, earning a dedicated fan base and solidifying her status as a reality television star.

    Scheana Shay TV Career

    Throughout her career, Scheana Shay has ventured into various television projects, demonstrating her versatility as an actress. From her early appearances in shows like “Greek” and “Jonas” to her more recent roles in “90210” and “Femme Fatales,” Scheana has captivated audiences with her on-screen presence and talent. One of her standout performances includes a provocative role in the steamy TV series “Femme Fatales,” where she portrayed the character Angel in unforgettable episodes.

    Music

    Beyond her success on television, Scheana Shay has also ventured into the realm of music, showcasing her vocal prowess and passion for performance.

    With singles like “What I Like,” “Good as Gold,” and “Better Without You,” Scheana has proven her prowess as a singer-songwriter, captivating audiences with her emotive lyrics and soulful melodies.

    Scheana Shay Business

    In addition to her entertainment career, Scheana Shay has delved into entrepreneurship, demonstrating her business acumen and entrepreneurial spirit. She launched her own lash line, Viva Verano, in 2022, garnering widespread acclaim for her high-quality products and innovative designs.

    Personal Life

    Outside of her professional endeavors, Scheana Shay has made significant strides in her personal life, including notable real estate investments. In 2019, she acquired a home in Palm Springs, California, and in 2024, she made a substantial investment in a property in Sherman Oaks, California, further solidifying her financial success and stability.

    Scheana Shay net worth is $3 million.

