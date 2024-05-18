Scheffler charged with police officer assault before US PGA round

World number one Scottie Scheffler was charged with assaulting a police officer outside Valhalla Golf Club hours before his second round at the US PGA Championship.

Scheffler was released just in time to take to the course on Friday for his tee-off time of 10.08am (15:08 BST).

The Louisville Metropolitan Department of Corrections, who posted a mugshot of the 27-year-old, said he was booked in at 7.28am local time and released at 8.40am.

Speaking as he arrived at the course for his second round, Scheffler said the incident was a “big misunderstanding”.

Scheffler was charged with second-degree assault of a police officer, third-degree criminal mischief, reckless driving and disregarding traffic signals from an officer.

Scheffler’s lawyer Steve Romines said “multiple eyewitnesses confirmed that he did not do anything wrong but was simply proceeding as directed”.

Romines added: “He stopped immediately upon being directed to and never at any point assaulted any officer with his vehicle. We will litigate this matter as needed.”

Play at this year’s second major was delayed by 80 minutes on Friday because of an unrelated accident near the course.

Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) said a shuttle bus had struck and killed a pedestrian outside the golf club.

Scheffler, who was not involved in the accident, reportedly attempted to avoid the scene of the incident before being stopped.

World number one Scottie Scheffler has been charged with assaulting a police officer outside Valhalla Golf Club hours before his second round at the US PGA Championship.

Scheffler was released just in time to take to the course on Friday for his tee-off time of 10.08am (15:08 BST).

The Louisville Metropolitan Department of Corrections, who posted a mugshot of the 27-year-old, said he was booked in at 7.28am local time and released at 8.40am.

Speaking as he arrived at the course for his second round, Scheffler said the incident was a “big misunderstanding”.

Scheffler was charged with second-degree assault of a police officer, third-degree criminal mischief, reckless driving and disregarding traffic signals from an officer.

Scheffler’s lawyer Steve Romines said “multiple eyewitnesses confirmed that he did not do anything wrong but was simply proceeding as directed”.

Romines added: “He stopped immediately upon being directed to and never at any point assaulted any officer with his vehicle. We will litigate this matter as needed.”

Play at this year’s second major was delayed by 80 minutes on Friday because of an unrelated accident near the course.

Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) said a shuttle bus had struck and killed a pedestrian outside the golf club.

Scheffler, who was not involved in the accident, reportedly attempted to avoid the scene of the incident before being stopped.

By BBC Sports