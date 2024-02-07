School Fees Payment Via e-Citizen Will Not Stop – Ruto

President William Ruto says payment of school fees through e-Citizen will not stop.

Speaking on Wednesday in Tokyo, the head of state said the payment method will help alleviate payment of illegal levies by some learning institutions.

“Payment of school fees through e-citizen won’t be stopped since it helps to eliminate the payment of extra levies by some schools,” Ruto said.

Dr Ruto who was speaking during a meeting with the Kenyan diaspora, said cartels are against the digitization of government services.

He added that some individuals were operating some personal paybills, collecting government money from Kenyans.

“We have reduced 3000 government paybills to one. Some people have been operating personal paybills and collecting government money. That will stop,” he stated.

Last week, Education PS Belio Kipsang directed that all parents of national schools make fees payment via the e-Citizen platform.

This he said is following a coordination with the directorate of e-Citizen in partnership with information Communication Technology Authority (ICTA), Ministry of Information, Communication and the Digital Economy and the National Treasury to move all government services to the e-Citizen platform.

The PS directed school heads to provide all the schools bank accounts by February 6.

He said: “The directorate of e-Citizen in partnership with information Communication Technology Authority (ICTA), Ministry of Information, Communication and the Digital Economy and the National Treasury have been coordinating the onboarding of all government services onto the E-citizen platform to enhance service delivery.

“As part of compliance with the requirements it is directed that parents/guardians make fee payments for their learners in your institutions through this platform.”