Schools Opening Pushed Back by a Week to May 6th, 2024, Amidst Heavy Rains and Floods

Ministry of Education postpones the reopening of all primary and secondary schools by one week, to Monday, May 6, 2024

In the face of the ongoing heavy rains, the Ministry of Education last week directed its field officers to submit data from all Basic Education Learning Institutions countrywide to assist the Government in assessing the readiness of the schools for the Second Term opening on Monday, April 29, 2024.

Reports received at the Ministry of Education, corroborated with data from other relevant Government agencies, show that several schools in various regions of the country have been adversely affected by the rains. The devastating effects of the rains in some of the schools are so severe that it will be imprudent to risk the lives of learners and staff before water-tight measures are put in place to ensure adequate safety of all affected school communities.

Based on this assessment, the Ministry of Education has resolved to postpone the reopening of all primary and secondary schools by one week, to Monday, May 6, 2024. In the meantime, the Ministry will work with relevant agencies and stakeholders to put in place measures to mitigate the adverse effects of the rains and provide regular updates on all developments as pertain to the education sector.

