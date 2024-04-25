Schools to Reopen for Second Term Next Week Despite Heavy Rains – PS Belio

Despite the ongoing heavy rains and flooding across the country, schools are scheduled to reopen for the second term next week.

Basic Education Principal Secretary Belio Kipsang announced on Thursday that the government has established a multi-agency team to address the impacts of the heavy rains.

The reopening of schools for the second term is slated for April 29.

“I know this year we have been blessed with quite some rain and I know yesterday the President directed a multi-agency team to be able to deal with the challenges that have come with the rains,” he said during the inaugural Annual Symposium on Competency-Based Assessment in Nairobi.

Belio stated that President William Ruto’s directive is part of the State’s preparations to facilitate the smooth reporting of learners to schools next week.

“I can assure all of us that as already directed by the President we are all prepared and looking forward to our children going to school next week,” the PS said.

“As a ministry, we shall be part of the multi-agency team so that we adequately walk with our colleagues to ensure that children will be safe when we go back to school next week.”

The Meteorological Department has said that heavy rains will continue over the next seven days in various parts of the country.

“Flooding is expected in low-lying areas, those in flood plains as well as in urban areas with poor drainage,” Director of Meteorological Services David Gikungu said.

In the forecast for the 10 counties in the Highlands East of the Rift Valley, including Nairobi, morning rains are expected to occur over a few places, occasionally spreading to several places.

These counties consist of Nyandarua, Laikipia, Nyeri, Kirinyaga, Murang’a, Kiambu, Meru, Embu, and Tharaka Nithi. Additionally, afternoon and night showers and thunderstorms are anticipated over a few places, occasionally spreading to several places.

In the Highlands West of the Rift Valley, the Lake Victoria Basin, and the Rift Valley, morning rains are likely to occur over a few places, occasionally spreading to several places. These areas encompass counties such as Kisii, Nyamira, Nandi, Kericho, Bomet, Kakamega, Vihiga, Bungoma, Siaya, Kisumu, Homabay, Busia, and Migori. Others included are Narok, Baringo, Nakuru, Trans-Nzoia, Uasin-Gishu, Elgeyo-Marakwet, and West Pokot.